Bancalari: “DATE 2026 will demonstrate the strength of tourism in the Dominican Republic”

The president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism ( Asonahores ), Juan Bancalari, stated that the celebration of the Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange ( DATE ) 2026 will be a “spectacle” that will highlight the strength of tourism in the Dominican Republic.

The tourism executive stated that the purpose of the fair is to reaffirm the country’s prestige among buyers of tourism offerings attending the event.

“DATE ​​will be a confirmation of all the success the country is having in tourism at the level of trade fairs and roadshows. We’ve had incredible demand. All the stands are already full, and this year we have innovations in line with the times,” he said.

Bancalari indicated that, in line with global events affecting tourism in other countries, DATE will be the platform that reaffirms the Dominican Republic’s prestige as a safe destination with political and economic stability, an aggressive private sector, and a public sector highly aware of the importance of tourism.

“A country’s prestige is the most important thing to maintain and not lose in order to be able to sing when the river is turbulent; and it’s not just that we will sell it at DATE, but tour operators and clients come because of the image that the country possesses,” the executive said.

The head of the country’s largest tourism association also explained that it is not just a strategy for one event but a long-term, day-to-day strategy, because the signals Dominican tourism is sending are very positive in the face of the situation in the Caribbean.

The fair, which will take place from April 22 to 24 at the Barceló Bávaro Convention Center, will feature several talks and analyses on the state of the global tourism industry, as well as an overview of geopolitical events that may affect the sector.