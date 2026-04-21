Dominican Republic calls for respect of maritime navigation rights

Santo Domingo.- The Government of the Dominican Republic, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced it is closely monitoring global developments amid rising geopolitical tensions that are impacting international economic stability and state sovereignty.

In an official statement, authorities stressed that as a Caribbean island with a strategic location in the Americas, the right to navigation is a cornerstone of the modern international order. They highlighted that free, safe, and uninterrupted access to maritime routes is essential for global trade, supply chains, and communication between nations, making it critical for economic growth and stability.

The government reaffirmed the importance of respecting international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which guarantees key principles such as freedom of navigation, innocent passage, and transit through international straits. Officials emphasized that these rights must be exercised while respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of coastal states.

The Dominican Republic also urged all countries to avoid measures that could restrict maritime navigation outside established legal frameworks, warning that such actions could disrupt global commerce and regional stability. It called for stronger international cooperation and adherence to clear, predictable rules to ensure a secure and stable maritime environment.

Authorities concluded that protecting freedom of navigation is not only a legal obligation but also essential for economic prosperity, peaceful coexistence, and the well-being of nations—particularly for trade-dependent economies like the Dominican Republic.