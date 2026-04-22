European Union delegation visits Cabo Rojo Tourism Project in Pedernales

Pedernales.- A delegation from the European Union and ambassadors from France, Italy, Germany, and Spain visited the Cabo Rojo Tourism Development Project to review its master plan, implementation progress, and projected socio-economic impact.

The delegation toured the project alongside Sigmund Freund, who highlighted the initiative’s sustainable planning model and its focus on balancing tourism growth with environmental protection. Officials presented the project’s strategic vision and explained its expected contribution to the economy of Pedernales Province and the southern region.

During the visit, diplomats observed progress on major infrastructure works, including the Cabo Rojo International Airport, an electrical substation, wastewater treatment facilities, a cruise port, and an Iberostar property. The tour concluded at the Cabo Rojo Nursery, part of a conservation initiative focused on protecting endemic and native plant species.

French Ambassador Sonia Barbery praised the scale and organization of the project, while EU Ambassador Raúl Fuentes described Cabo Rojo as a Caribbean model for integrating economic development, land planning, and biodiversity preservation.

The visit reinforced Cabo Rojo’s international visibility as an emerging tourism destination and highlighted opportunities for cooperation, investment, and technical partnerships that could support sustainable growth and local entrepreneurship in the region.