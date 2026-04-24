Dominican stranded in Vietnam returns home after consular assistance

Santo Domingo.- A Dominican citizen who had been stranded in Vietnam since March after losing his passport and visa has safely returned to the Dominican Republic, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic.

Joel Richards García arrived Thursday at Las Américas International Airport on a commercial flight, where he was received by officials from the Foreign Ministry. Representatives confirmed that the repatriation process was completed successfully after several weeks of diplomatic coordination.

Authorities explained that the return was managed through the Dominican Embassy in Vietnam, which provided ongoing consular assistance. Officials processed travel documents, issued an emergency passport, and coordinated with Vietnamese immigration authorities to secure the required visa for his departure. The Foreign Ministry emphasized that the case reflects its efforts to support Dominicans abroad through coordinated institutional assistance.