Ministry of Defense delivers equipment to the Army to strengthen operational capabilities

The Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre, ERD, and the Commanding General, Major General Jorge Iván Camino Pérez, ERD. External source

The Ministry of Defense delivered new military equipment to the Dominican Republic Army at the “August 16th” Military Camp.

The delivery was led by the Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre, ERD, and received by the Commanding General, Major General Jorge Iván Camino Pérez, ERD.

The equipment will be assigned to the units of the First Infantry Brigade—First Battalion “Juan Pablo Duarte”, Second Battalion “Francisco del Rosario Sánchez”, Third Battalion “Matías Ramón Mella”—as well as to the Commando Battalion, key units in national defense and security.

According to a press release, this delivery is being made in compliance with the directives of the President of the Republic, Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona, the supreme authority of the Armed Forces and the National Police, as part of the modernization and institutional strengthening process of the Armed Forces.

The delivered lot includes IWI ARAD 5.56-caliber rifles, Negev 7.62-caliber machine guns intended for patrol and transport platforms, Barrett and Daniel Defense precision rifles, as well as more than 11,000 work uniforms made by the Dominican Military Industry, among other supplies.

The event was attended by the Deputy Ministers of Defense, the Inspector General of the Armed Forces, and members of the General Staff and the high military command, demonstrating institutional support for this transformation process.

Part of the military equipment was delivered by the Ministry of Defense to the Dominican Republic Army. External source

This initiative is part of a strategic vision aimed at consolidating more modern, efficient, and responsive Armed Forces, strengthening the operational readiness of troops, and optimizing their performance in different scenarios.

The incorporation of these systems represents a significant advance in technology, operational reliability, and adaptability, enabling the units to enhance their effectiveness in fulfilling their assigned missions.