Mario Díaz proposes halting motorcycle imports

Santo Domingo, RD — Union leader and lawyer Mario Díaz reiterated his position on the need to immediately implement the technical inspection of vehicles, as established by the Dominican Republic’s Traffic Law, for all vehicles in the national vehicle fleet.

Díaz argued that an indefinite ban should accompany this measure on the importation of motorcycles, and that more rigorous controls should be established on the existing fleet to ensure proper regulation, registration, and oversight.

He warned that the indiscriminate use of motorcycles has become a determining factor in rising crime and one of the main causes of traffic accidents in the country, resulting in regrettable consequences for human life and citizen security.

In that regard, he stated that the sector he leads is fully prepared to collaborate with the authorities and the Government to find effective solutions to this scourge.

However, he insisted that the starting point should be the implementation of technical vehicle inspections and strict control of the motorcycle fleet across the national territory.