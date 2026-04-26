“We are overcoming many challenges”: Government says it is adopting suggestions in the face of the economic crisis

The Dominican Government stressed that the “plan and special measures” it has been implementing to mitigate the economic crisis caused by the war between the United States and Iran have worked, allowing the country to overcome “several difficulties” in recent weeks.

Following a meeting of the Government commission with representatives of the evangelical church, the Minister of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs, Eduardo (Yayo) Sanz Lovatón, stated that due to the implementation of the plan, of which no further details have yet been given, it has contributed to the Dominican Republic‘s economy growing “by five percent” during the month of March.

“Within this crisis, the plan is working; it’s yielding results. We have been able to mitigate inflation; we have been able to grow, we have been able to protect the national productive fabric,” stated Lovatón, who pointed out that the month of March was also “the month with the highest exports in the country’s history.”

Lovatón indicated that they cannot “get ahead” of events, but that the good application of the measures has helped to overcome “many difficulties”.

“We have to proceed with great caution and care, but we are overcoming many challenges and we had one of the most significant growth rates in the last 17 months last March, which speaks very well of the Government,” Lovatón explained.

Match results

The government commission, under instructions from President Luis Abinader, has so far held about five meetings with members of various sectors of Dominican society, including the political opposition and business associations, during which they have heard several proposals.

According to statements by the Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, the Government has been incorporating several of the proposals presented to it.

“In each of these meetings, we gain additional ideas or perspectives to those we have already developed; in one of the meetings held, it was proposed that we could strengthen the financing options for small and medium-sized agricultural businesses, and we are doing so. In each of these meetings, we gain some insight that prompts us to pause and incorporate it,” Paliza argued.

Meetings will continue

Both indicated that the government commission will continue its mission of engaging in dialogue with different sectors and that next Monday, they will hold a meeting with the union sector.

“These meetings are ongoing. We will have another meeting on Monday with a significant portion of the country’s union leadership, and we will continue to meet with business, political, union, and spiritual sectors. And, of course, as the days go by, we will continue to make the necessary announcements to keep overcoming the crisis,” Lovatón exclaimed.