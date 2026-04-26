Tragedy strikes San Gerónimo: elderly man dies after being hit by a motorcyclist

The community of the San Gerónimo sector, in the National District, is dismayed after the death of Leslis Santana, 89, who lost his life on Thursday afternoon when he was hit by a motorcyclist on the Núñez de Cáceres route while trying to cross the public road.

The incident, captured by security cameras, occurred as Santana was returning home after shopping at a nearby supermarket. Witnesses report that several motorcyclists had stopped to allow him to cross safely, but the recklessness of another driver, who overtook without caution, resulted in the fatal collision.

A void in the family

Don Leslis, who was about to turn 90 in July, was considered an exemplary and active man within his community. His family remembers him as an independent and vibrant individual.

“It is an irreparable loss caused by a lack of road safety awareness. It wasn’t a simple accident, but the result of the irresponsibility of those who don’t respect the lives of pedestrians,” said a relative.

The Santana family demands a thorough investigation and that the law be applied to the person responsible.