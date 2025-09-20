Authorities conduct joint operation on Sosúa Beach to protect natural heritage.

Sosúa— Seven Dominican state institutions conducted a targeted operation along the Sosúa Beach coastline to enhance environmental surveillance, prevent illegal occupations, and ensure compliance with Law 64-00 on the Environment and Natural Resources.

The action was carried out by the National Environmental Protection Service (SENPA), the Ministry of the Environment, the Ministry of Tourism (MITUR), the Tourist Police (POLITUR), the Dominican Republic Navy (ARD), the Dominican Republic Air Force (FARD), and the National Police (PN), in a demonstration of exemplary inter-institutional coordination.

Results of the operation:

– Dismantling of four illegal structures, including cabins, private bathrooms, and beach equipment warehouses.

– Restoration of the 60-meter high tide zone, in accordance with current environmental regulations.

– Reaffirmation of the state’s commitment to the protection of coastal ecosystems and tourism safety.

The operation proceeded without incident, beginning at 6:00 a.m. at coordinates 19.759248, -70.516173, following strict protocols of legality, civic respect, and transparency.

Institutional message:

The participating entities reiterate their firm commitment to the defense of natural heritage, environmental safety, and public order, in line with the ethical principles of public service. This joint action represents a model of effective coordination to address environmental challenges in highly sensitive tourist areas.