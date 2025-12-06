Traffic accidents continue to leave dead and injured on the roads of Puerto Plata

PUERTO PLATA.– As the Christmas and New Year’s holidays approach, the number of traffic accidents in Puerto Plata continues to rise, leaving dead and injured.

On the Luperón tourist highway, two motorcycles collided head-on at the entrance to Tubagua. Seventeen-year-old Jhonnelbis Moisés Rosa Ramírez died instantly at the scene, while another young man was seriously injured.

Likewise, another motorcycle accident on the main road of Sosúa, specifically at the entrance to the Los Charamicos sector, left the young man Omar Cros injured, who had to be transferred to a private health center.

At the entrance to the La Ciénaga sector, in the municipal district of Cabarete, two young men identified as “Juan Bosch” and “Clavo Dulce”, who were traveling on a motorcycle, were injured when they collided with a truck.

It was also reported that another young man, whose identity could not be obtained, suffered injuries when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a gray Hyundai Sonata car in front of Puerto Chiquito, in Sosúa.