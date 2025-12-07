Peña Bonilla criticizes authorities for “not attacking the real problems” of Sosúa

PUERTO PLATA – The leader of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) and member of the Central Committee, César Peña Bonilla, affirmed that the state authorities are focusing their efforts on problems which, although necessary, do not represent the real difficulties affecting the community of Sosúa.

During an exclusive interview on the program Todo Incluido, produced by journalists Manuel Gilbert and Hugo Gómez for Musa Visión, channel 10, Peña Bonilla pointed out that issues such as prostitution, pimping, and substance abuse. However, they require attention, remain intact, and continue to negatively impact the image of the tourist municipality.

The former mayor of Sosúa also said that the root of the social unrest lies in the high cost of food, the prolonged blackouts, the instability of the electric service, and above all, the deficient water supply, problems which, in his opinion, directly affect residents and businesses.

“The water there does not arrive, and yet they charge very high bills.”

Peña Bonilla explained that the potable water service has deteriorated considerably under the current CORAAPLATA administration, denouncing that its delivery to homes and businesses is irregular, it arrives “like a little cannon” and for a very short time. At the same time, the bills remain between 1,000 and 4,000 pesos or more.

He compared the current situation with previous administrations: “When engineer José Onésimo Reyes directed CORAAPLATA, the service was much better; now it has worsened quite a bit,” he indicated.

The former Public Prosecutor reiterated that the population “does not have enough time to receive water adequately,” which affects both families and the tourist sector, as it is a fundamental service.