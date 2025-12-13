Black water is gushing out in areas of Sosúa, and residents are demanding an immediate response.

Sosúa, Puerto Plata – Residents and business owners in Sosúa have issued a severe health alert following the accumulation and overflow of sewage from the municipality’s sewer system. According to reports, the treatment plant’s substation in Batey Sosúa has been out of service for years, leading to a progressive collapse of the system.

Residents report that sewage has been accumulating in the pipes for years, and today it is overflowing, flooding yards and residential areas. At one of the affected homes, the yard is filled with contaminated water, while the sewers show a constant flow of raw sewage.

The situation is causing great concern due to the health risks and environmental impact. Citizens are demanding the urgent intervention of Coraapplata, the Sosúa City Council, and public health institutions, emphasizing that proper sanitation management is vital to protecting the community’s health.