Truck breaks bridge railing over the San Marcos River at the entrance to Puerto Plata

PUERTO PLATA. –In the morning hours of Friday, December 12 (today), a truck broke a railing of the bridge over the San Marcos River at the western entrance to the city of San Felipe de Puerto Plata.

The incident occurred when the heavy vehicle loaded with construction materials suffered a mechanical failure after a hydraulic hose exploded, and the driver was unable to control it, according to reports.

Agents from the General Directorate of Traffic and Land Transportation Security (DIGESETT) arrived at the scene and directed traffic, preventing a traffic jam.

Similarly, a delegation of engineers from the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) and the National Office of Seismic Evaluation and Vulnerability of Infrastructure and Buildings (Onesvie) immediately inspected the damaged viaduct.

The provincial director of Public Works in Puerto Plata, engineer Manuel Moore, said that in the inspection carried out on the bridge, only the West-East railing of the viaduct, as mentioned above, suffered damage.

I have explained that the situation will be rectified as soon as possible and that, structurally, the bridge suffered no damage, as all its structural elements are in good condition; therefore, it does not pose any danger to its use.