Amber Rescue warns: traffic accidents are an “epidemic” in Puerto Plata

PUERTO PLATA.– Reynaldo Ortiz, director of Rescate Ámbar, warned that traffic accidents in this province have become a painful and costly epidemic. This situation has significantly increased the operating costs not only for that entity but also for all institutions that provide pre-hospital services.

Ortiz argued that the high rate of road accidents directly impacts the mortality, disability, and recovery of victims, and therefore called on officials, legislators, transport union leaders, the media, and the public to reflect on the issue and convene a national dialogue after the Christmas period and at the beginning of 2026 to reduce these figures.

“We have already categorized traffic accidents as an epidemic. It is a tragedy, and we need every sector to do its part, once and for all, to stop this situation,” he emphasized.

The director of Rescate Ámbar urged citizens to adopt responsible behaviors, citing the use of transportation, especially motorcycle taxis, as an example: he recommended not to board motorcycles that do not comply with basic safety standards, such as protective helmets, vests, visible numbers, appropriate driver attire, and motorcycles with factory-installed accessories.

In other news, Ortiz explained that the sudden withdrawal of a small state subsidy created operational difficulties for the institution; however, he emphasized that, thanks to the support of the media, local officials, and the public, these resources were replenished, allowing them to continue their assistance efforts.