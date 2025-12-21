“Kite Street”, a new urban corridor to boost tourism in POP, opens

“Kite Street” was inaugurated, a new urban corridor in Puerto Plata that aims to boost tourism and revitalize the city’s historic center.

The project, developed and operated by Ecomotions SRL, offers a safe, orderly space for residents and visitors, with a diverse range of gastronomy, crafts, and local products. “Kite Street” seeks to decongest areas of high pedestrian traffic, especially on cruise days, and aims to consolidate itself as a new iconic attraction in Puerto Plata.

Anthony González, CEO of Ecomotions SRL, highlighted the project’s relevance to the destination and the community, stating that “Kite Street represents a new way of experiencing the historic center, both for tourists and locals.”

In this sense, Miguel Ramírez, the company’s manager, underlined the focus on the economic revitalization of the urban center, seeking to promote local entrepreneurship and drive the local economy.

Birgitt Heinsen, president of the Puerto Plata Destination Tourism Cluster (CTDPP), valued the urban and institutional impact of the initiative, noting that “‘Kite Street’ provides a new space for the city, strengthens life in the historic center and contributes to building an environment that invites residents and visitors to experience.”

Valeria Bedín, president of the Association of Hotels, Restaurants and Tourism Companies of the North (Ashonorte), reaffirmed the sector’s support for the initiative.

“Kite Street” comprises eight modern kiosks offering handicrafts, local products, light gastronomy, ice cream, desserts, souvenirs, coffee, and cocktails. Ecomotions SRL will be responsible for the comprehensive management of the corridor, including its organization, maintenance, setup, cleaning, lighting, and compliance with municipal taxes.