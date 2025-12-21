Police impound hundreds of motorcycles in Puerto Plata for disturbing the peace.

PUERTO PLATA.- National Police agents have impounded hundreds of motorcycles in different neighborhoods of Puerto Plata as part of the “Christmas with Guarantee of Peace 2.0” operation, which is carried out to guarantee the tranquility of the citizens during the Christmas festivities.

In the operations ordered by General Jorge Luis Galán Guerrero, director of the Northern Regional Police, and coordinated by Lieutenant Colonel Javielín Cuevas Florián and Major Melvin García Santos, motorcycles of all types were seized that caused noise in the sectors due to having altered mufflers, a lack of documents, and failure to use a protective helmet.

General Galán Guerrero warned that he will not allow the peace of the population to be disturbed, and therefore urged citizens to act prudently during Christmas and New Year’s.

Through its spokesperson, Rafael “Felo” Mesón, the law enforcement agency reported that the impounded motorcycles will be released only to those who present their documentation.

During these days in December, young people perform the famous “mañanitas” (morning serenade) in caravans through the neighborhoods in the early hours of the morning, making noise and causing disturbances to the detriment of the population.

Overly loud motorcycles and excessive vehicular noise are a massive problem in the DR, not only for residents but also for all visitors and tourists, who are frequently disturbed by unnecessary severe noise pollution from motor vehicles. Authorities desperately need to address this problem much more aggressively.