Why Cabarete is gaining attention as a New Year destination

Puerto Plata.- Cabarete has become a standout destination in the Dominican Republic for welcoming the New Year, offering a rare balance of calm, safety and coastal charm. Located in Puerto Plata, this beach town attracts both Dominicans and international visitors seeking a relaxed and meaningful way to close the year, away from large crowds and hectic celebrations.

According to the host and producer of Rututando con Willy González, Cabarete stands out among national destinations for the sense of tranquility it conveys. Its natural setting, combined with outdoor activities and a friendly community, creates an environment that encourages reflection and positive energy at the start of a new year.

With a youthful, bohemian and multicultural character, Cabarete blends beach life, music and nature into a vibrant yet unpretentious lifestyle. This identity continues to position it as a preferred coastal destination for those looking to begin the year connected to nature and a welcoming social atmosphere.