U.S. citizen dies of heart attack in Puerto Plata residence

Puerto Plata.- A U.S. citizen was found dead inside his apartment on 5th Street in the Torre Alta residential area of Puerto Plata, with his body already in an advanced state of decomposition. Authorities identified the deceased as Michael David Joseph, 48.

According to medical examiner Ruth Ester Rosario, the cause of death was a heart attack. The case came to light after a neighbor, Cecelia Joseph, became concerned after not seeing him for about a week and alerted authorities upon discovering his body. Officials responded to the scene and confirmed both the death and its cause.