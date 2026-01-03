American rapper “Kochief_Hd” found dead in Puerto Plata

PUERTO PLATA | January 2, 2026.– The American rapper known artistically as “Kochief_Hd” was found without vital signs inside his residence, located in an apartment on 5th Street in the Torre Alta urbanization, in the province of Puerto Plata.

The deceased was identified as Michael David Joseph, 48, a native of Los Angeles, California. According to the preliminary report by medical examiner Ruth Ester Rosario, the cause of death was a heart attack.

According to available information, the body was found in a state of decomposition after a neighbor, Cecelia Joseph, noticed that the foreigner had not been seen for approximately eight days. Upon approaching one of the apartment windows, she realized what had happened and alerted the authorities.

Members of the relevant agencies arrived at the scene, removed the body, and carried out the procedures established by law. So far, no signs of violence have been observed, according to preliminary information.