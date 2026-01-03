Tragic! More traffic accident deaths in Puerto Plata

PUERTO PLATA.- Tragic deaths from motorcycle accidents continue to occur in this Atlantic town, where two young men died separately in the last few hours.

The most recent victim was a Haitian citizen, only identified as Jean Baptiste, who suffered a skull fracture in a traffic accident on the road connecting the rural communities of El Naranjal and El Cupey.

The incident in which the foreign day laborer died occurred in the early hours of the first day of 2026, when the motorcycle Jean Baptiste was riding collided head-on with another motorcycle whose driver was seriously injured.

Also, José Sánchez, a young man who was seriously injured in an accident that occurred last Saturday, December 20, near the José Briceño stadium roundabout, died in a private health center in the city of San Felipe de Puerto Plata.

It was learned that the young man spent almost two weeks hospitalized trying to survive the severe injuries he suffered when he was riding a motorcycle and was run over by an unknown vehicle whose driver fled the scene.

Reckless driving and speeding are the cause of 95% of fatal accidents. People need to drive much more carefully and safely, or the deaths will continue.