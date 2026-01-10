Police arrest two women who tried to rob tourists in Sosúa; man arrested for robbery at Muñoz’s residence

PUERTO PLATA.- The Northern Regional Directorate of the National Police reported the arrest of two women accused of attempting to rob tourists of their belongings in the municipality of Sosúa.

The women arrested are Soribel Peña and Karina Santana, residents of the Maranatha sector of that town, according to Puerto Plata police spokesman Rafael Eusebio Núñez (Felo Messón).

Both women were arrested by a patrol in the Las Caobas sector of Sosúa while traveling on a black Loncin scooter, and will be brought to justice in the coming hours.

In another police case, Fernando Laureano (a) Turón, 26 years old, was arrested in the act of committing a crime on the main street of the Muñoz community, after breaking into a residence to steal.

The suspect broke a window at Mr. Yony Alberto Sánchez Polanco’s residence and stole three sink faucets, 17 electrical sockets, and three sink hoses.

According to reports, when questioned verbally by police investigators regarding the incident, Laureano admitted to committing the crime and will therefore be brought to justice.