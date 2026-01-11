Brianna Genao case: “There’s almost a conclusion. Judge Yeni Berenice is involved,” says senator from Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata — Senator Ginette Bournigal of Puerto Plata spoke this Saturday about the disappearance of three-year-old Brianna Genao, assuring that the case is close to a conclusion and that Attorney General Yeni Berenice and various authorities remain immersed in the investigations.

“There is almost a conclusion already. Magistrate Yeni Berenice, Olga Diná, the authorities of Puerto Plata, the emergency team… everyone is involved in this situation,” the legislator stated.

Bournigal took the opportunity to ask for “prudence,” as well as “less fables” and “less speculation” surrounding the case.

He added that ” everything is close, but we have to wait for it to be over.”

It is recalled that Brianna Genao was reported missing on December 31, 2025, around 5:00 p.m., in the community of Barrero, in the municipality of Imbert, Puerto Plata province.

Since then, a large-scale search operation involving authorities, relief agencies, emergency institutions, family members, and community members has been deployed and remains active.

According to preliminary reports, the girl’s uncles, Reyes Rosario Núñez, 43, and his brother Rafael Rosario Núñez, allegedly confessed to authorities that they kidnapped, sexually abused, murdered, and buried the girl. However, they claimed not to remember where they left the body. This information has not been officially confirmed by the National Police or the Public Prosecutor’s Office.