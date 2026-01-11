National Police seize and destroy hydrogel guns used by teenagers in neighborhoods of Sosúa

Sosúa, Puerto Plata. – National Police agents carried out an operation in different sectors of Sosúa, where they seized and destroyed several hydrogel guns that were being used by teenagers to cause disturbances to citizens, simulating gunfire in residential areas.

According to the preliminary report, the actions were carried out following complaints from community members, who reported that the young people were using these devices recklessly, generating alarm and disturbing the peace in the neighborhoods.

Authorities explained that, although the devices were toy weapons, their misuse could cause panic, confusion, and dangerous situations, so they removed and destroyed them as a preventive measure.

The police urged parents and guardians to maintain constant supervision over minors to prevent them from using these types of objects in public spaces, and reiterated their commitment to ensuring citizen tranquility in the municipality.