Dominican Republic launches 2026 Humpback Whale Watching Season in Samaná

Samaná.- The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, in coordination with provincial authorities in Samaná, officially launched the 2026 Humpback Whale Watching Season in Samaná Bay, reinforcing the Dominican Republic’s commitment to sustainable ecotourism and marine conservation. The opening follows the signing of an inter-institutional agreement designed to guarantee the responsible management of whale watching activities, one of the country’s most important nature-based tourism attractions.

The whale watching season will take place from January 15 to March 31, under the coordination of Environment Minister Paíno Henríquez, who highlighted the national effort to protect marine biodiversity while promoting responsible tourism. Authorities emphasized that Samaná Bay is internationally recognized as a prime destination for humpback whale observation, attracting thousands of visitors each year and generating economic benefits for local communities.

Special attention is focused on the Silver Banks and Navidad Marine Mammal Sanctuary, one of the main breeding and refuge areas for humpback whales in the Caribbean. The agreement strengthens conservation measures to protect these ecosystems and ensure that tourism activities comply with environmental regulations. With the launch of the 2026 season, the Dominican Republic reaffirms its leadership in sustainable whale watching tourism and the protection of marine mammals.