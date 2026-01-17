Security is reinforced in Sosúa: 25 new officers join the patrol

Sosúa, Puerto Plata – The growing number of visitors passing through the El Batey-Matizo/Suba area is noticeable, with more and more families and couples, both national and international, being seen every day. Residents and business owners agree that the area is experiencing a positive shift, mainly driven by visitors’ reported sense of security.

According to testimonies gathered in the area, the visible presence of police officers on the streets has been key to strengthening confidence and boosting tourism. “There’s a greater sense of order and tranquility,” say visitors who highlight the constant patrols.

In that same vein, the National Police Command in Sosúa announced that in the coming days, 25 new agents will be integrated into the preventive patrol, a measure that will reinforce the security work already being carried out at strategic points in the municipality.

Authorities indicate that this reinforcement will allow for expanded coverage, improved response times, and a more secure environment for residents, businesses, and visitors, especially in high-traffic areas.

The announcement has been well received by the community, which hopes that the increased patrols will lead to greater order, coexistence, and economic growth for Sosúa.