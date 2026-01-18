More than 500 candidates aspire to become immigration interdiction agents in the northern region

Santiago, Dominican Republic – More than 500 young people from the northern region of the country participated in an evaluation and interview process to become Migration Interdiction Agents for the General Directorate of Migration (DGM). This is a strategic human talent recruitment process aimed at strengthening migration control, order, and security in the country, especially in the Cibao region.

The recruitment process took place at the Santiago Governor’s Office, with the support of the city’s civil, military, and police authorities. This process is part of the DGM’s institutional strengthening plan, which seeks, among other objectives, to recruit young personnel in suitable physical and psychological condition, interested in participating in migration control and interdiction operations and tasks.

The applicants came from the provinces of Santiago, Puerto Plata, Bonao, Hermanas Mirabal, Duarte, Samaná, Mao, and Sánchez Ramírez. They will now go through several selection phases, including identity document verification, psychological evaluation, and a comprehensive assessment. Those who pass the process will participate in a three-month hybrid training program, which includes instruction in immigration law, human, moral, and civic rights, as well as specialized training and modules coordinated with international organizations such as UNICEF, UNHCR, and IOM.

The activity was organized by Brigadier General Franklin Antonio Garris Peralta, ERD, the DGM’s military coordinator, who was accompanied by Xavier París, head of training, and Captain Melvin Antonio García Moreta, ERD, head of instruction. Together with the administrative staff of the DGM branch in Santiago, they made the activity possible.