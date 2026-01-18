Still no trace of Brianna Genao: Police and search teams continue their search in Puerto Plata

Brianna Genao, three years old, disappeared on December 31, 2025

National Police spokesman Colonel Diego Pesqueira reported this Saturday from the community of Barrero, municipality of Imbert, that the search for 3-year-old Brianna Genao, reported missing since December 31, 2025, continues uninterrupted.

Joint operation

Pesqueira explained that the operation involves the following teams in a coordinated manner:

• The Dominican Republic Air Force

• Civil Defense

• The National Police

• The Canine Unit of the law enforcement agency

• Various relief brigades

All these teams are working together to locate the minor.