Opposition denounces year-long shutdown of the Isabel de Torres Cable Car in Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata.- A senior member of the Political Directorate of the People’s Force (FP) and head of its Secretariat of Tourism Affairs criticized the current tourism authorities for failing to restore operations at the Isabel de Torres cable car in Puerto Plata, which has been out of service for more than a year. He described the situation as a source of public frustration, given the attraction’s historical importance and its role in drawing local and international visitors.

The FP official argued that Tourism Minister David Collado’s management prioritizes marketing over concrete results, relying heavily on media appearances and social networks rather than delivering solutions. He cited the prolonged shutdown of the cable car as clear evidence of what he called the administration’s inability to address key tourism infrastructure issues in Puerto Plata.

According to the complaint, the province has been neglected during the five years of PRM government, despite promises of major projects and a large-scale tourism revival. The opposition leader described the current approach as lacking planning and substance, accusing authorities of raising false expectations while failing to improve employment opportunities, quality of life, and sustainable tourism development in the region.