Governor Claritza Rochtte leads nighttime inspection of areas affected by rains in Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata – The provincial governor of Puerto Plata, Claritza Rochtte, conducted an inspection tour Thursday evening, January 29, through several sectors of the municipality of San Felipe de Puerto Plata that were affected by the recent heavy rains. The representative of the Executive Branch led the inspection to assess the situation firsthand and coordinate immediate actions to assist the families impacted by the flooding.

During the tour, the governor was accompanied by the provincial director of Civil Defense, Whascar García, who visited areas such as the Ginebra Arzeno housing development, Presidente Francisco Alberto Caamaño Avenue, the Dubeau neighborhood (Los Callejones), Manolo Tavárez Justo Avenue, Barrio Haití, and Barrio Nuevo, among others. Authorities reported that the rains caused water accumulation in various areas, reiterating their commitment to continuously monitor the situation and provide timely assistance to the affected communities.

Press and Communications Department, Provincial Government of Puerto Plata