HOME ABOUT US ADVERTISING CONTACT

Last update on January 31, 2026, 10:00 am

North Coast January 31, 2026 | 9:00 am

Man arrested and gang dismantled for scooter theft in Puerto Plata; two more suspects sought

PUERTO PLATA.- The National Police reported the arrest of a man, who is allegedly a member of a gang dedicated to armed robbery of scooters in Puerto Plata.

According to a statement, the uniformed officers arrested Leandro López Sandoval “Bobolón”, 22 years old, a resident of the Los Pascuales sector, in the aforementioned province.

They activated the search for the individuals named “Willy” and “Anyelo,” whom the National Police urge to surrender by whatever means they deem appropriate, to answer for the acts they are accused of.

It highlights that the authorities recovered the firearm used by the alleged perpetrators, a .45 caliber pistol, as well as four mopeds that had been stolen.

Weapon seized during the operation (Photo: PN Press)

The detainee will be placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the purposes of the relevant legal proceedings. At the same time, investigations continue to locate the other involved parties and dismantle the criminal structure. 
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

MOST READ

Digital Nomad

Cabo Rojo’s $673M Compliance Trap: How Ley 47‑25 Forces Dominican Innovation

Expats' Corner

Banking in the DR as an Expat: What works, what doesn’t, and what to avoid.

Local

At least 20 flights between the United States and the Dominican Republic canceled due to winter storm

North Coast

Punta Bergantín will transform Puerto Plata with more than 4,500 rooms

MORE NEWS

North Coast

Governor Claritza Rochtte leads nighttime inspection of areas affected by rains in Puerto Plata

North Coast

Almost a month has passed since Brianna Genao disappeared, and the silence is deafening in Barrero, Puerto Plata.

Local

Have you made plans yet? This is what the weather will be like this weekend

Local

More than 360,000 vehicles still haven’t renewed their registration stickers; less than 24 hours remain before the deadline expires.
Toda la actualidad de noticias en República Dominicana
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com