Man arrested and gang dismantled for scooter theft in Puerto Plata; two more suspects sought

PUERTO PLATA.- The National Police reported the arrest of a man, who is allegedly a member of a gang dedicated to armed robbery of scooters in Puerto Plata.

According to a statement, the uniformed officers arrested Leandro López Sandoval “Bobolón”, 22 years old, a resident of the Los Pascuales sector, in the aforementioned province.

They activated the search for the individuals named “Willy” and “Anyelo,” whom the National Police urge to surrender by whatever means they deem appropriate, to answer for the acts they are accused of.

It highlights that the authorities recovered the firearm used by the alleged perpetrators, a .45 caliber pistol, as well as four mopeds that had been stolen.

The detainee will be placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the purposes of the relevant legal proceedings. At the same time, investigations continue to locate the other involved parties and dismantle the criminal structure.