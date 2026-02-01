Authorities increase security operations in Sosúa, focusing on Pedro Clisante Street

SOSÚA, PUERTO PLATA. – The Sosúa Special Community Prosecutor’s Office and the Puerto Plata Prosecutor’s Office, in coordination with the National Police and the Tourist Police (Politur), have intensified security operations in this tourist town, with special attention to Pedro Clisante Street, authorities reported this Tuesday.

Under the direction of Colonel Alcántara, the National Police and Politur maintain a daily, structured deployment of preventive personnel to prevent incidents and ensure public order in the area with the highest commercial and nighttime traffic in the municipality.

A specifically planned reinforcement will take place during the weekend of February 6-8, with increased operations and a stronger security presence.

Authorities emphasized that the measures aim to “preserve the peace, order, and security of residents and visitors,” especially during events that generate increased tourism and social activity. Inter-institutional coordination among the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the National Police, and the Tourist Police (Politur) is part of a sustained strategy to maintain public security in this tourist area of the ​​northern Dominican Republic.