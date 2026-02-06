Port authorities inspect boats in Puerto Plata’s Luperón Bay

Puerto Plata.- Representatives from Migration, the Port Authority, and the Ministries of Environment and Tourism carried out an inter-institutional technical inspection of vessels anchored in Luperón Bay, in Puerto Plata, as part of efforts to strengthen maritime control and environmental protection.

The visit, coordinated by the Navy’s Port Captaincies and Maritime Authority, aimed to survey recreational vessels lacking proper registration and navigation permits, as well as to verify safety standards and the immigration status of crew members and passengers.

During the inspection, the participating institutions agreed on joint actions to regulate and supervise vessels in the area and to identify foreigners with irregular immigration status. Authorities also conducted a general information survey focusing on maritime safety, immigration control, and compliance with port, tourism, and environmental regulations.

Environmental protection was a key focus of the visit, with officials stressing the importance of proper solid and liquid waste management to prevent damage to the marine ecosystem of Luperón Bay and to promote responsible nautical and tourism activities.

According to a press release, the initiative forms part of an inter-agency strategy aimed at ensuring orderly, safe, and sustainable tourism development, while strengthening oversight in the country’s coastal zones.