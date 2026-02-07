HOME ABOUT US ADVERTISING CONTACT

Last update on February 7, 2026

February 7, 2026

Tragic accident leaves one dead and two injured in Sosúa

PUERTO PLATA.– A spectacular traffic accident that occurred Friday night on the Montellano–Sosúa highway, near the General Gregorio Luperón International Airport, left one person dead and two women injured.

The deceased victim was identified as Luis Maldonado, 49 years old, a Dominican citizen naturalized as a U.S. citizen, who lost his life as a result of the impact.

The injured people were Jessica María Núñez and Daliza Mercedes Espinal, who received medical attention after the incident, as confirmed by the authorities.

According to information provided by the General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transportation (DIGESETT), Maldonado was traveling in a Grand Cherokee SUV, license plate G557313, when a triple collision occurred.

Also involved in the accident were a Honda CR-V SUV, license plate G724999, and a Hyundai car, license plate A755895, driven by Samuel Jiménez Zapete, who was unharmed.

Authorities reported that the case remains under investigation to determine the causes of the incident.

This new accident once again highlights the need for road safety on one of the busiest stretches of road in the province of Puerto Plata.
