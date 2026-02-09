Abinader launches Route of the Encounter of Two Civilizations at La Isabela

Abinader highlighted La Isabela Histórica as one of the most significant historical sites in the Americas, noting that despite its importance, it had long been undervalued. Inspired by Spain’s Camino de Santiago, the new route seeks to integrate cultural, historical, community, and economic elements without large-scale infrastructure, focusing instead on marking and adapting existing paths while preserving environmental and historical authenticity. The project targets tourists seeking cultural experiences—estimated at 20% of visitors to the country—and will offer guided routes, community lodging, and direct engagement with local history.

The initiative is expected to generate economic opportunities for communities along the route through small hostels, local services, and cultural tourism jobs, with municipalities playing a key role in maintenance and security. The first phase, connecting La Isabela to Jánico between Puerto Plata and Santiago, includes the restoration of key historical sites. With support from Dominican and Spanish historians and an executive unit created by decree, the government aims to consolidate the route as a world-class cultural destination that diversifies tourism and turns national history into a driver of sustainable development.