Rum Legacy Museum opens in Puerto Plata’s historic center

Puerto Plata.- Puerto Plata expanded its cultural and tourism offerings with the inauguration of the Rum Legacy Museum & Shop Experience, a new attraction dedicated to showcasing the history, production process, and cultural legacy of Dominican rum as a key symbol of national identity.

The opening ceremony took place on February 10 at the museum’s location on Beller Street #11A in the Historic Center, bringing together local authorities, tourism industry leaders, representatives of the rum sector, tour operators, strategic partners, and members of the press.

During the event, Lisette Fernández Brugal, from the project’s marketing team, explained that the museum was designed as an immersive experience that emotionally connects visitors with the traditions and evolution of Dominican rum, combining heritage, innovation, and storytelling. She highlighted the museum’s goal of educating visitors about the historical and cultural significance of rum in the Dominican Republic.

The Rum Legacy Museum & Shop Experience features an immersive, audio-guided tour available in English and Spanish, taking visitors through the rum production process—from fermentation and distillation to raw materials and aromas—along with its historical evolution in the Dominican Republic. The museum includes authentic elements such as an original sugar mill, real sugarcane, sensory stations, and a souvenir shop offering exclusive themed products.

The experience concludes with a guided tasting and toast featuring Dominican rums. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests toured the facilities and participated in a commemorative toast.

Open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the museum is positioned as a key attraction for cruise passengers and tour operators in the North region, reinforcing Puerto Plata’s commitment to high-quality, differentiated cultural tourism.