Danger of landslide at the main entrance of Villa Isabela, in Puerto Plata

The mayor of the municipality of Villa Isabela reported on the deterioration of the main entrance to the town.

The mayor of the municipality of Villa Isabela, Ruddy Leonardo Gómez, reported a landslide between Villa Isabela and Los Hidalgo, putting the main entrance to Villa Isabela in Puerto Plata at risk.

Gomez requested that the Ministry of Public Works authorities intervene to assist the affected communities.

Specifically, Cristóbal Colón Street, La Luperona section.

“I have placed red flags to signal the danger so that people traveling on the road can perceive it,” the mayor said.

Although the affected area is within the municipality of Los Hidalgo, this road is essential for mobility, commerce, and daily activities in Villa Isabel.