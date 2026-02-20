URBE demolition of beach businesses sparks tension in Sosúa

Sosúa.- The Executive Unit for the Redevelopment of Neighborhoods and Environments demolished at least five commercial establishments on the beach of Sosúa, triggering protests and heightened tensions between merchants, artisans, and authorities involved in the tourist area reorganization project.

The action followed the refusal of several beach hut owners to vacate their spaces as part of the ongoing redevelopment plan. Authorities said the affected vendors declined to sign relocation agreements for new commercial premises built under the project. Since early morning, the area has remained under heavy security while demolition work was carried out using heavy machinery.

José Manuel González, spokesperson for the artisans and business owners, stated that the demolished establishments belonged to vendors who resisted relocation, a situation he said was delaying the tourism development initiative. According to officials, the new commercial plazas are scheduled to be inaugurated in April by the Ministry of Tourism.

Affected business owners, however, dispute the authorities’ version. They argue that they rejected the agreements due to unfavorable conditions, claiming the new premises are smaller, less commercially viable, and differ from what was originally promised during early project discussions with URBE and the Ministry of Tourism. They maintain that the proposed relocation does not guarantee the economic sustainability of their businesses.

URBE said the demolitions form part of the implementation of the Sosúa beach reorganization plan, an intervention that has drawn mixed reactions from stakeholders as redevelopment efforts continue in one of the country’s most visited coastal destinations.