The Sosúa City Hall will impose fines on citizens who litter in public places

PUERTO PLATA.– The Municipal Government of Sosúa announced the implementation of fines as a punitive measure for all citizens who throw garbage and solid waste in public places.

This municipal decision is based on Law 120-99, which prohibits any individual or legal entity from throwing garbage, waste, or refuse of any kind in streets, sidewalks, parks, rivers, seas, beaches, and other public spaces.

The Sosúa City Council warns that people caught throwing garbage or other waste will be fined RD$5,000 to RD$10,000 and imprisoned for 2 to 10 days, regardless of the offenders’ social status.

Also, those indecent people caught engaging in the disgusting practice of leaving solid waste in secluded places and on the road leading to the municipal landfill will be penalized.

Over the last few days, makeshift dumps have been reported where large amounts of garbage have accumulated, due to the misconduct of many disgusting citizens in the jurisdiction of Puerto Plata.

Finally, it was learned that, faced with this situation, Mayor Wilfredo Olivense (Willy El Chamo) instructed the city hall’s beautification and cleaning department to redouble the solid waste collection efforts.