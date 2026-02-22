Extensive police operation in sectors of Puerto Plata leaves several drug sales points dismantled

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. — A large police operation was deployed this Saturday afternoon in the Padre Granero, Bello Costero, and Bronx sectors of Puerto Plata, where authorities dismantled several points of sale of illicit substances.

The intervention is part of the new preventive and control operations instructed by the senior management of the National Police, aimed at reinforcing citizen security and combating micro-trafficking in vulnerable areas.

During the operations, agents carried out targeted interventions in different sectors, managing to dismantle structures dedicated to drug trafficking, although the authorities have not yet offered details about detainees or evidence seized.

The operations are part of strengthening the national strategy against crime, with an intensive police presence at strategic points in the province.

Authorities reiterated that these operations will continue indefinitely to guarantee public order and the peace of the population.