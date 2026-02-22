Major participation in 5K race organized by Hard Rock Cafe Puerto Plata in Sosúa

Sosúa, Puerto Plata. — Hundreds of citizens participated this Sunday in a 5K recreational race organized by the Hard Rock Cafe Puerto Plata, an establishment located in the municipality of Sosúa.

The activity brought together amateur runners, families, and sports enthusiasts, who traveled the route in an atmosphere of enthusiasm, energy, and healthy competition.

The participants enjoyed the day of sports, which also promoted community integration and physical well-being among residents and visitors of the area.

At the end of the race, the organizers presented medals to the winners, recognizing their performance and participation.

The initiative is part of the recreational activities that continue to energize the sports and social movement in the tourist municipality of Sosúa.