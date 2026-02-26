Government to deliver first phase of Sosúa Beach renovation in March

Puerto Plata.- The Dominican government will deliver in March the first phase of the renovation of the vendors’ plaza at Sosúa Beach, in Puerto Plata, marking a major milestone in the coastal recovery and reorganization project launched in 2021. Tourism Minister David Collado said the project represents an investment of RD$500 million aimed at boosting tourism and commercial activity while restoring order to the area.

Collado stated that between March 15 and 20 the government will formally hand over Sosúa Beach, underscoring that the intervention seeks to eliminate prostitution and protect children and adolescents, while sending a clear message that tourism linked to exploitation will not be tolerated in the Dominican Republic. The announcement was made during his participation in the 45th Anato Tourism Showcase, held in Bogotá.

The minister also highlighted investments of approximately US$400,000 to support wave and wind sports tournaments in Cabarete, as part of efforts to position the area as a hub for adventure and sports tourism. He added that the Ministry of Tourism plans to replicate the Sosúa model in surrounding areas such as Playa Encuentro, once pending legal issues are resolved.

Collado reported that total public investment in Puerto Plata exceeds RD$1.4 billion, including improvements to streets, sidewalks, the historic center, beach infrastructure, and wastewater treatment systems. As part of this broader revitalization, technicians from Colombia’s mobility company TransMilenio are conducting technical inspections of the Puerto Plata Cable Car to determine the scope of its renovation, following a cooperation agreement achieved through diplomatic channels at no cost to the country.

According to the minister, new hotel developments and tourism-focused real estate projects are driving a resurgence in Puerto Plata, with strong demand in areas such as Playa Dorada. He noted that increased lodging capacity is strengthening air connectivity and positioning the destination for sustained growth. “Puerto Plata is at its best,” Collado concluded.