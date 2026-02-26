Malecón Avenue in Puerto Plata to close friday for Independence Day parade

Puerto Plata.- Authorities announced that Malecón Avenue in Puerto Plata will be closed starting at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, February 27, due to the traditional civic-military parade marking National Independence Day.

According to an official statement, the closure will remain in effect during the morning hours while activities commemorating the 182nd anniversary of National Independence take place along the waterfront. The events are being coordinated by the Provincial Government of Puerto Plata, the Municipal Government of San Felipe de Puerto Plata, the Ministry of Defense of the Dominican Republic, the National Police, and education authorities from Regional Office 11 and Educational District 11-02.

Drivers and pedestrians are advised to plan alternate routes during the closure period.