Those affected by the rains remain stuck under mud on the north coast

The situation in this coastal municipality of Gaspar Hernández remains bleak three days after the floods that hit the area, leaving behind destroyed and flooded homes, streets covered in mud, and dozens of families practically out in the open.

While residents try to salvage what little remains standing, relief agencies continue their cleanup and debris removal efforts.

Alejandro Gil, director of Civil Defense in Gaspar Hernández, reported that the brigades continue working tirelessly in the most affected sectors, clearing streets and assisting the affected families.

“We continue with the cleanup efforts, supporting the community through this difficult process. We are doing everything within our reach with the resources available,” Gil said.

However, the official acknowledged that the assistance received so far has been limited, and explained that only the State Economic Dining Halls have deployed operations in the area, in addition to the arrival of some food rations for the families most affected by the disaster, so it is expected that other aid to those affected will begin to arrive.

In the affected neighborhoods, the prevailing feeling is one of abandonment. Many residents say they lost everything: appliances, beds, clothes, documents, and parts of their homes. Amid the mud and dampness, the prevailing feeling is one of anguish and uncertainty.

“We need more state institutions to come to our aid; it’s not just about food, it’s about rebuilding our homes, recovering what we’ve lost, and starting over,” said one of the victims, while trying to clean his house.

Meanwhile, the emergency caused by the recent floods continues to affect hundreds of families in the municipal district of Sabaneta de Yásica, in the province of Puerto Plata, where relief brigades remain deployed, along with members of the social plan of the presidency who provide humanitarian assistance and carry out surveys for the subsequent delivery of supplies to the victims.

According to the preliminary report from the director of Civil Defense in Puerto Plata, Whascar García, at least 1,685 families have been affected by flooding in rivers and ravines, a figure that could vary once the ongoing formal survey is completed.

Among the areas that remain cut off and with flooded homes are Villa Islabón, Verdún, Villa Sami Thomas, El Framboyán, La Cuchilla, El Resbalón, and El Cementerio, where water penetrated homes, swept away belongings, and left dozens of households in critical condition.

Authorities reported that water is currently being supplied for cleaning and that raw food and cooked rations are being distributed to ensure the food supply for affected families. In addition, technical teams are conducting a house-by-house survey to identify losses and manage the delivery of appliances and other basic necessities.

“We are on the ground assisting families and gathering the necessary information to channel the appropriate aid. The priority is to guarantee food, water, and support during this difficult time,” García explained.

In several areas, the water level still makes passage difficult, while residents try to salvage what little remains intact. Wet mattresses, damaged appliances, and mud-covered homes are part of the scene facing the hardest-hit communities.

In response to reports of alleged cracks and defects in the Sabaneta de Yásica bridge, the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) sent a technical commission to evaluate the structure and rule out any risk to the population.

The Public Works Commission emphasized that, under the instructions of Minister Eduardo Estrella, it confirmed that the bridge has no structural problems and that the observed cracks correspond solely to the expansion joint, a normal component in this type of infrastructure. The inspection took place in the context of the recent floods that have affected the province.