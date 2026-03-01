Tourists highlight beaches, nature and hospitality as the best of Sosúa, Cabarete and the northern zone

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic – Natural beauty, the hospitality of the people, and the diversity of tourist experiences are among the aspects most valued by national and foreign visitors who travel to destinations on the north coast, such as Sosúa, Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Imbert, Luperón, and nearby communities.

According to traveler reviews, tourism industry reports, and international reviews, the region is consolidating as one of the main tourist destinations in the Caribbean, thanks to its blend of beaches, culture, adventure, and natural landscapes.

Among the features most highlighted by visitors are the quality and diversity of the beaches. In Sosúa, tourists praise the clear waters and favorable conditions for snorkeling and diving, while Cabarete is internationally renowned for its kitesurfing and other water sports.

Likewise, Puerto Plata continues to be one of the most valued destinations for its historical and cultural richness, with attractions such as its traditional architecture, natural spaces, and adventure activities in the mountains and sea.

In the case of Imbert and Luperón, many travelers value the direct contact with nature, the tranquility of their surroundings, ecotourism, and the authenticity of the local communities, characteristics that strengthen the appeal of the northern area as a comprehensive destination.

Another aspect highly rated by visitors is the human touch. The kindness and hospitality of the residents are consistently highlighted as a fundamental part of the tourist experience in the region.

Data from the tourism sector, traveler reviews collected on international platforms, and reports from the Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Tourism all agree that the northern region maintains high levels of visitor satisfaction. These perceptions are also reflected in reviews published by users on the international platform TripAdvisor, where destinations on the Dominican Atlantic coast receive positive ratings for their natural surroundings and welcoming atmosphere.

The sustained positioning of these destinations reinforces the importance of the north coast as one of the pillars of Dominican tourism and as an engine of regional economic development.