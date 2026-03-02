Civil Defense confirms escape of crocodile near Cabarete Beach

Puerto Plata.- Civil Defense confirmed on Sunday the escape of a juvenile American crocodile in the community of Islabón, located in the municipal district of Sabaneta de Yásica, following flooding caused by recent heavy rains.

According to Civil Defense director Whascar García, the reptile belongs to an exotic animal ranch that offers tourist excursions. Floodwaters reportedly allowed the animal to escape its enclosure and move toward the coast, where it was later sighted in waters near Cabarete Beach.

Authorities have urged residents and visitors to remain cautious, advising them to avoid rivers, lagoons, and ponds in the affected areas. They also warned against attempting to capture or feed the crocodile and emphasized the importance of keeping children and pets under close supervision.

The search operation remains ongoing in Sabaneta de Yásica and surrounding areas near Cabarete, as authorities work to locate the animal and safely return it to its place of origin. Residents are encouraged to immediately report any sightings to emergency services to assist in the operation.