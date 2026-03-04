Abinader orders US$12M investment in Puerto Plata Cable Car

Santo Domingo.- The Director General of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC), Igor Rodríguez, announced that, by order of President Luis Abinader, the institution will contribute US$6 million toward the installation of the new Puerto Plata Cable Car. The Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Mitur) will provide an additional US$6 million, bringing the total government investment to US$12 million.

Rodríguez explained that efforts to reactivate the emblematic attraction have continued since July 2025, when Tourism Minister David Collado met with representatives of the Federation of Workers and Vendors of the Northern Zone (Fedanorte) to discuss the project’s importance for the destination. As a member of the Tourism Cabinet, IDAC is supporting the initiative to ensure the cable car resumes operations and continues boosting tourism and economic activity in Puerto Plata.

The investment underscores the Government’s commitment to modernizing the province’s tourism infrastructure and reinforcing its standing as one of the country’s leading destinations. Meanwhile, Collado revealed that a delegation from Colombia’s urban mobility company TransMilenio is conducting technical inspections to determine the starting point for the renovation. He noted that the assessment was secured through diplomatic channels at no cost to the country and will guide the next steps in the cable car’s restructuring process.