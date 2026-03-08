Man arrested in Sosúa for causing noise pollution and disturbing neighbors

PUERTO PLATA – A citizen was arrested by a police patrol on General Imbert Street in the tourist municipality of Sosúa for causing noise pollution at a business and disturbing his neighbors

The National Police report states that Wilson Rafael García was arrested for causing excessive noise after a phone call to the National Emergency and Security System 9-1-1.

The aforementioned individual flatly refused to close his business establishment, in which he was caught in blatant violation of Law 90-19 on Harmful Noises and Sound Pollution and the established hours for the sale of alcoholic beverages.

The man got into a struggle with the officers during the police intervention to try to retain a speaker and proceeded to destroy his own mobile phone, allegedly to hinder the collection of evidence.

According to reports, when the patrol arrived at the scene, García fraudulently claimed to be a first lieutenant in the National Police, with the obvious purpose of intimidating the officers involved and evading responsibility. For this, he will be brought before the courts in the coming hours.