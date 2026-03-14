@SosúaRD celebrates 10 years of promoting the tourist destination of Sosúa to the world

Sosúa, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.– The @SosúaRD project celebrates its tenth anniversary, marking a decade of work dedicated to promoting the beauty, culture, and essence of one of the most emblematic tourist destinations on the north coast of the Dominican Republic.

According to its creators, the initiative began on this day in 2016, with the first publication showcasing the beauty of Sosúa Beach, motivated by love and a commitment to this tourist community.

What began as a project driven by a passion for the municipality has, over time, become a tourism promotion platform that has helped promote the destination to thousands of people inside and outside the country.

Through visual content, local stories, and digital promotion, @SosúaRD has highlighted the municipality’s natural wealth, the hospitality of its people, its beaches, its history, and its potential as a tourist destination.

During these ten years, the project has also served as a showcase for promoting community initiatives, supporting local businesses, and strengthening the tourist identity of Sosúa, accompanying the destination’s development and evolution.

The creator of the initiative, Joilan Pérez, expressed that this anniversary represents a moment of gratitude towards the local and international community that has supported the project.

“None of this would have been possible without the support of our followers, collaborators, entrepreneurs, community members, and visitors who have believed in this vision of showcasing the best of Sosúa. Thank you all for joining us during these ten years and for being part of this story,” said Pérez.

With the celebration of this tenth anniversary, the project reaffirms its commitment to continue promoting Sosúa nationally and internationally, highlighting everything that makes the municipality a destination full of history, culture, natural beauty, and opportunities.

“Ten years celebrating Sosúa, ten years showing its essence to the world. And this is just the beginning; many good things are yet to come,” concluded the project’s creator.