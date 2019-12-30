The 20 Latin albums of the decade, according to Billboard

“Formula Vol. 1 occupies position 3, while the musical productions of the group Aventura,” The Last “and” The best of Adventure “are in positions 15 and 17 respectively.

This demonstrates the impact of Romeo on Latin and bachata music, as Prince Royce’s album titled Equal is number 4, after “Formula Vol. 1.”

The following artists Enrique Iglesias, the late performer Juan Gabriel, Marc Anthony, Shakira, Camila, Nicky Jam, Jenni Rivera and J Balvin, Los Pebles del Rancho de Ariel Camacho complete the selection of the decade.

Within the 50 albums, Prince Royce stands out in positions 25, 29 and 30 with “I am the same,” “Phase II” and “# 1’s.”

Others are “The leaders” of Wisin and Yandel, “Don Omar Presents MT02: New Generation, by the reggaeton Don Omar,” Music is not played,” by Alejandro Sanz,” Confidencias,” by Alejandro Fernández, among others.

To see the complete list click here.