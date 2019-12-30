Business & Pleasure December 30, 2019 | 7:55 am

The 20 Latin albums of the decade, according to Billboard

Romeo Santos, Enrique Iglesias and Juan Gabriel top the list. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

  Romeo Santos, Enrique Iglesias and Juan Gabriel top the list

 

“Formula Vol. 2” by singer-songwriter Romeo Santos is the Top Latin Album of the decade, according to the list of the 50 albums that crown the decade of the Billboard list.

“Formula Vol. 1 occupies position 3, while the musical productions of the group Aventura,” The Last “and” The best of Adventure “are in positions 15 and 17 respectively.

This demonstrates the impact of Romeo on Latin and bachata music, as Prince Royce’s album titled Equal is number 4, after “Formula Vol. 1.”

The following artists Enrique Iglesias, the late performer Juan Gabriel, Marc Anthony, Shakira, Camila, Nicky Jam, Jenni Rivera and J Balvin, Los Pebles del Rancho de Ariel Camacho complete the selection of the decade.

Within the 50 albums, Prince Royce stands out in positions 25, 29 and 30 with “I am the same,” “Phase II” and “# 1’s.”

Others are “The leaders” of Wisin and Yandel, “Don Omar Presents MT02: New Generation, by the reggaeton Don Omar,” Music is not played,” by Alejandro Sanz,” Confidencias,” by Alejandro Fernández, among others.

To see the complete list click here.

Top Latin Albums of the decade

  1. Formula: Vol. 2, Romeo Santos
  2. 3.0, Marc Anthony
  3. Formula: Vol. 1, Romeo Santos
  4. Prince Royce, Prince Royce
  5. Stop loving, Camila
  6. Odyssey, Ozuna
  7. Sex And Love, Enrique Iglesias
  8. The Duo, Juan Gabriel
  9. Euphoria, Enrique Iglesias
  10. My Number 1 … 40th Anniversary, Juan Gabriel
  11. The Duo 2, Juan Gabriel
  12. Phoenix, Nicky Jam
  13. The Same Great Lady, Jenni Rivera
  14. The sun rises, Shakira
  15. You Still Love Me: The Best of Adventure, Adventure
  16. Energy, J Balvin
  17. The Last, Adventure
  18. Loaned Jewels: Pop, Jenni Rivera
  19. El Dorado, Shakira
  20. Remember My Style, The Plebes of Rancho de Ariel Camacho