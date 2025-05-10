Fashion for Compassion: Fashion with purpose today in Punta Cana

La Altagracia, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic –

Renowned film producer and director Kiki

Meléndez, together with prominent actor and golfer Troy Farmer and Latin Fashion Week,

led by Sobeidy Vidal, will launch the first Fashion Show with the young people of the

Fundación Niños y Niñas de Cristo is one of the most prominent and functional orphanages

functional orphanages in the Dominican Republic, located in La Romana.

Three great designers will support this event: Tony Boga, known for his elegant

chacabanas, and RANIER, an exclusive American haute couture brand. And the

extraordinary Carolina Almonte with her sustainable fashion design brand of

responsible consumer garments. Communicator Nicole Valentina will be the

host.

The fashion show will also serve as the stage for the presentation of the first

preview of the docu-film “Niños de Cristo,” a film by Los Angeles Film &TV in

association with Freedom Studios, which gives voice to orphaned and homeless children

in Latin America.

Kiki Meléndez told the media: “This event was born while I was filming the movie,

when Latin Fashion Week offered to help with the costumes. During interviews

with the children, many of them expressed their dream of becoming runway models.

Today, that dream is coming true.”

Guests invited to attend include the film’s cast, including Emmy winner Marta.

González ( Fuerza De Creer, Dia 8, The Fanatic, alongside John Travolta), Judith

Rodriguez (Carpinteros, Rafaela), Marissabel Marte (Rafaela), Iveline Giro (Bad

Boys 2), Luis Del Valle (Arthur The King with Mark Wahlberg and the series Aida), Ryan

Reyes (Victor), Jesenia Tapia, and Jorge Yañez.

For his part, designer Tony Boga said, “Fashion transcends borders, and

when it is linked to a noble cause, it becomes an unstoppable force, inspired by

unity and the desire to transform lives.”

The event will take place today, Saturday, May 10, at one of the most

exclusive venues in the country: Mestizo Restaurant, located in the Blue Mall in Punta Cana. The

event will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a red carpet from 4:00 p.m. to

5:30 p.m.

The president of the RANIER brand, Derrick Champion, said: “I am proud to be

part of an event that brings hope and support to children who have been abandoned.

They are the future.”

In addition to the fashion show, the event will feature a concert by the young

performers of the film’s songs, including DLS

Renzo, Alvaro Carreño, the star of the hit play Matilda, Camila Joaquín, and

International award winner Sopha Angelica.

DGCINE, CEPM, and GOYA Foods support the film and event,

Dormis Constructora, Chiaramida SRL, Esmeralda Group EGP SRL,

Integramédica SRL, Barcelo Bavaro Grand Resort, and Estancia Golf & Country

Club.

Tickets for the event must be reserved in advance by calling 809-201-5585.52.

Or you can scan THIS QR CODE: